Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Director Acquires $677,000.00 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,022,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,021,069.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $35.20 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 28,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 977.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 66,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 60,303 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,696,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

