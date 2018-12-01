Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00019720 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and GOPAX. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and $189,529.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.61 or 0.04160997 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008538 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009770 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.01356590 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00068236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 12,965,899 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

