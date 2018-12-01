Steneum Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $76,144.00 (STN)

Steneum Coin (CURRENCY:STN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Steneum Coin has a total market capitalization of $76,144.00 and $147.00 worth of Steneum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steneum Coin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steneum Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steneum Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00799915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00018888 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001654 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011240 BTC.

About Steneum Coin

Steneum Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Steneum Coin’s total supply is 6,081,623 coins and its circulating supply is 2,926,779 coins. Steneum Coin’s official Twitter account is @steneumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steneum Coin is www.steneum.com.

Buying and Selling Steneum Coin

Steneum Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steneum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steneum Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steneum Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steneum Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steneum Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.