Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Stericycle worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Stericycle by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Stericycle by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 45,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 134,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $48.07 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SRCL. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

