Stevens Capital Management LP Has $5.23 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.21. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.10.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $55,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,912 shares of company stock worth $2,787,277. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stevens Capital Management LP Has $5.23 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/stevens-capital-management-lp-has-5-23-million-position-in-flir-systems-inc-flir.html.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.