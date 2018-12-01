Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 579,078 Snap Inc (SNAP)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 579,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on Snap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

In other news, insider Imran Khan sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $4,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,291,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,807,800.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,520,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $16,073,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,400,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,404,785.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650,187 shares of company stock worth $25,777,654 in the last ninety days.

Snap stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.49.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.42% and a negative net margin of 131.39%. The company had revenue of $297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

