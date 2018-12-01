STM Group’s (STM) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of STM Group (LON:STM) in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of STM Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 53.50 ($0.70). 277,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,593. STM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.20 ($0.83).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th.

About STM Group

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

