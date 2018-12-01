Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on HD Supply (HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 726 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,071% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on HDS. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. HD Supply had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $26,321,726.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in HD Supply by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in HD Supply by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in HD Supply by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

