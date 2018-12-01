Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tribune Put Options (TRCO)

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,072 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,329% compared to the typical volume of 75 put options.

Shares of TRCO opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tribune has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Tribune alerts:

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tribune will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. FinnCap assumed coverage on Tribune in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Tribune in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tribune by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Tribune during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Tribune by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,038,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tribune during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tribune during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/stock-traders-purchase-large-volume-of-tribune-put-options-trco.html.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.