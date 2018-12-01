StoneCo (STNE) Shares Up 5.5%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.03. 2,246,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,055,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

