Stuart D. Aronson Acquires 2,000 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Stock

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 2,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WHF opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $266.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.75. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.61 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 100.60% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 301,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $853,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/stuart-d-aronson-acquires-2000-shares-of-whitehorse-finance-inc-whf-stock.html.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.