SunPower (SPWR) Trading Down 5.2%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 1,535,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,183,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SunPower from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

The firm has a market cap of $977.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.88 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 63.38%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SunPower by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 300,978 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

