SunTrust Banks Comments on Apartment Investment and Management Co’s Q4 2018 Earnings (AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report released on Monday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIV. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. The business had revenue of $242.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.04%.

In related news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,657.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 91.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 88,340 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,157,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.