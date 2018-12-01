SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2018 Earnings (VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $572,908.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,429.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.82%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

