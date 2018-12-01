Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TechnipFMC (FTI)

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTI. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 4,023,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.