Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,400 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Wix.Com worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.24.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -94.18 and a beta of 1.82. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $121.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.78 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

