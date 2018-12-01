Swiss National Bank Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after buying an additional 437,136 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 63.4% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $20,163,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $465,000.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $634,998.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,044.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,240,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,929 shares of company stock worth $17,142,945. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC opened at $62.45 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

