Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.56.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $446,286.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,694.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 18.1% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $38.46 on Friday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.