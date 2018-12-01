SYSCO Co. (SYY) Holdings Trimmed by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYSCO news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,408.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,524,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $101,377,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $469,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,700,671 shares of company stock worth $545,256,301. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $67.40 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SYSCO to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

