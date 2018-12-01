SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 83.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 56.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 476,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,263.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 492,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 456,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 26.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,656,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 346,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,614.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 816,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $61,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,700,671 shares of company stock valued at $545,256,301. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $67.40 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/sysco-co-syy-shares-sold-by-baird-financial-group-inc.html.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.