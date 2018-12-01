Taitron Components (TAIT) and TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Critical Analysis

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. TESSCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. TESSCO Technologies pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Taitron Components has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taitron Components and TESSCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A TESSCO Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taitron Components and TESSCO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $7.62 million 1.29 $700,000.00 N/A N/A TESSCO Technologies $580.28 million 0.18 $5.19 million $0.55 22.07

TESSCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taitron Components and TESSCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components 10.38% 6.54% 5.90% TESSCO Technologies 0.75% 4.20% 2.18%

Summary

Taitron Components beats TESSCO Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It also offers network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products, as well as training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, the company provides installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, it offers mobile devices, such as cellular and smart phones; and data device accessories, including power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, and other retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.