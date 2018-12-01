Takkt (TTK) PT Set at €22.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTK. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €21.60 ($25.12) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. equinet set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takkt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.53 ($22.71).

Shares of TTK stock opened at €14.16 ($16.47) on Friday. Takkt has a twelve month low of €17.30 ($20.12) and a twelve month high of €23.10 ($26.86).

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

