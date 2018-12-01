Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Receives $26.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGE. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tallgrass Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tallgrass Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of TGE traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 547,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,791. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. Tallgrass Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 268.42%.

In related news, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $333,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,777 shares of company stock worth $1,635,143. 28.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

