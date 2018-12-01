Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) SVP Carrie A. Warren Sells 1,596 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $37,250.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SKT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. 1,981,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,348. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 182.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

