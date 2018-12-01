Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.13 Million Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

OSUR opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.10 million, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.58%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

