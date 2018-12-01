Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,932 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $132,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luke T. Faulstick sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $515,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,225.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,343 shares of company stock worth $1,690,376. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. TheStreet raised Orthofix Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Orthofix Medical to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-sells-2932-shares-of-orthofix-medical-inc-ofix.html.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.