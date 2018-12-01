TEGNA (TGNA) Coverage Initiated at Gabelli

Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for TEGNA’s FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on TEGNA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 942,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 34.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,928,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 455,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

