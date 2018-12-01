Telcoin (TEL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.38 million and $18,161.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Telcoin has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.02232380 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00125528 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00194487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.27 or 0.08802258 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,898,527,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

