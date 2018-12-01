Teleflex (TFX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.67.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $275.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In other Teleflex news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.64, for a total value of $1,402,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.73, for a total transaction of $2,488,857.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $20,774,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,329 shares of company stock worth $21,275,053 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

