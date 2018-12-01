Telefonica (TEF) Given a €8.10 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) price objective on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €10.10 ($11.74) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.95 ($6.92) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.56 ($9.95).

Telefonica has a 12 month low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a 12 month high of €10.63 ($12.36).

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

