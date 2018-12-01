Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 90.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.03 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 97.08% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

