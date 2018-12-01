Tenable (TENB) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

TENB stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

