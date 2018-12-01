Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Holdings Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Teradyne worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 598,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $36.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

