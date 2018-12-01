Teri A. Little Sells 2,525 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,525 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $239,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teri A. Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, Teri A. Little sold 2,579 shares of KLA-Tencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $302,516.70.

KLA-Tencor stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter worth $10,204,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

