Terracoin (TRC) Price Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $585,355.00 and $2,940.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.04132640 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.01343718 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00066059 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004139 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001660 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000228 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

