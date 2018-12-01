The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Cut by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 83,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $1,736,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 241,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,890,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,527,000 after buying an additional 296,436 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Societe Generale set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

KO stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/the-coca-cola-co-ko-position-cut-by-verity-asset-management-inc.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.