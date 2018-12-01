The Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCF) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

OTCMKTS:HOKCF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of clean fuels, including liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; and engages in the conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste, as well as operation of natural gas refilling stations, aviation fuel storage facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures.

