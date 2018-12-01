Media stories about The Linde Group (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Linde Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The Linde Group has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Get The Linde Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut The Linde Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Linde Group (LNEGY) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.09” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/the-linde-group-lnegy-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-1-09.html.

About The Linde Group

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Linde Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Linde Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.