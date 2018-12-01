Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $250.75

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $250.75 and last traded at $248.28, with a volume of 54920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,144,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $4,257,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,527 shares of company stock valued at $36,467,332 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 396.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

