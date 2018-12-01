TheStreet Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to C

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 23,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.