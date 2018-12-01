Thomas A. Madden Purchases 2,500 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Director Thomas A. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,493. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.50.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,460,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after buying an additional 190,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $7,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

RAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. CL King lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. FreightCar America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

