TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

TSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. HSBC raised TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 93.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the third quarter worth $173,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the second quarter worth $192,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 33.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSU traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. 553,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TIM Participacoes has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

