TimesCoin (TMC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

TimesCoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One TimesCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00009600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TimesCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TimesCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TimesCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.02269866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00126133 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00195248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.10 or 0.08797738 BTC.

TimesCoin Profile

TimesCoin’s launch date was September 12th, 2013. TimesCoin’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. The official website for TimesCoin is www.btc38.com/altcoin/tmc.

Buying and Selling TimesCoin

TimesCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TimesCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TimesCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TimesCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

