Titcoin One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Titcoin has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Titcoin has a market cap of $52,489.00 and $6.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.69 or 0.04131165 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.01350222 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004067 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

