Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 20th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $89,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $93,950.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $91,650.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $311,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $319,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $326,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $805,675.00.

YEXT opened at $14.52 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 102.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 161,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Yext by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Yext by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Yext by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Yext by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

