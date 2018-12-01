Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,968,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 677,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,938,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,527.2% during the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 216,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of KIE stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-raises-holdings-in-spdr-sp-insurance-etf-kie.html.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.