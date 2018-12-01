Traders Buy SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $43.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.62 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $32.02

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 256,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 199,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/traders-buy-spdr-portfolio-large-cap-etf-splg-on-weakness.html.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.