Traders Sell CIGNA (CI) on Strength (CI)

Investors sold shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $65.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $109.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.06 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, CIGNA had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. CIGNA traded up $0.80 for the day and closed at $222.52

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CIGNA in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CIGNA in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.29.

The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,938,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in CIGNA by 254.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in CIGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About CIGNA (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

