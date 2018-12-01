Traders Sell Shares of Danaher (DHR) on Strength (DHR)

Investors sold shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $39.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.28 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Danaher had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Danaher traded up $0.97 for the day and closed at $107.94

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,013,055.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,102,873.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 29,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $2,920,023.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,911,091.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock valued at $15,202,163. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,011,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,073,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 87.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,219,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,498,000 after acquiring an additional 872,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after acquiring an additional 605,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 113.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,069,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,195,000 after acquiring an additional 567,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

