Transcontinental (TCL.A) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has C$29.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$31.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

TSE TCL.A opened at C$20.05 on Wednesday. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

